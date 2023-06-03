Rural Metro: Three people injured after boat explosion at Concord Marina Boat ramp

The three people with varying degrees of burns were taken to the trauma center, according to Rural Metro.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a boat fire and explosion in West Knoxville, according to Rural Metro.

At around 7:35 p.m., Rural Metro responded to a reported boat fire and explosion at the Concord Marina Boat ramp. Crews arrived and found a boat engulfed by flames and three people with serious burn injuries, Rural Metro said.

The burning boat was pushed away from the dock and marina, and the three people were taken to the trauma center. According to Rural Metro, the marina suffered minor damage where the burning fuel got underneath.

Rural Metro is urging people to use another boat ramp for the rest of the evening.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we know more.