No one hurt after boat catches fire at Cedar Grove Marina on Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a houseboat caught fire at the Cedar Grove Marina fuel dock on Norris Lake on Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officials said people who rented a houseboat from Cedar Grove Marina returned their boat to the fuel dock. They were removing their belongings from the boat while it was refueling when it caught fire.

TWRA said everyone was able to get off the boat safely and there were no injuries reported.

Dock workers pushed the boat away to prevent the dock or other boats from catching on fire, according to TWRA.

The South Claiborne and Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Departments helped extinguish the flames, according to a release.