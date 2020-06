The fire was reported late Sunday afternoon between James White Parkway and Gay Street bridges on the Tennessee River.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said it is trying to get a boat to shore after extinguishing a fire on board.

KFD said two people were on the boat when the boat caught fire but were not injured.

At this time, it is not known how the fire started.