TWRA: Two separate East Tennessee boating collisions happen within 48 hours

One person suffered injuries to their leg in the first wreck. In the second wreck, a person was knocked unconscious, according to the TN Wildlife Resources Agency.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were hurt after two separate boating crashes that happened nearly two days apart, according to the Tennesee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Two personal watercrafts collided in the Big Creek area of Norris lake on Saturday, April 23 around 7:45 p.m., the TWRA said.

One of the operators received serious injuries to his lower leg and was helped to shore by the operator of the other watercraft. Both men were wearing lifejackets. The injured victim was airlifted to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the TWRA.

Two days later on Monday, April 25, two recreational fishing boats collided on Flat Creek near Holiday Lane in Sevier County around 12:45 p.m., the TWRA said.

Upon collision, two occupants of one boat were ejected with one being knocked unconscious. Both men suffered minor injuries and both were wearing lifejackets, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA acknowledged that the lifejacket the unconscious victim was wearing likely saved the victim's life.

Both incidents are under investigation by the TWRA.