MARION COUNTY, Fla.— Body camera footage from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows a woman drop a child while running through traffic.

Deputies said Kayla Morgan, 23, was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Morgan was acting erratic and darting in and out of cars with a very young child in her arms, authorities said. She started walking in front of cars and run away when deputies tried to confront her.

The body cam footage caught the moment the baby fell out of Morgan’s arms and lands head first on the side of the highway.

Deputies said the infant was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture.

