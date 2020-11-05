NEWPORT, Tenn. — A death investigation is underway in Cocket after a body was found at the Newport City Recycling Center.

According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a worker called police after finding the body on Thursday morning.

The officer noted that the body lying on the ground outside was "presumed to be male."

The worker told the officer that area had last been cleaned the Friday before.

Investigators with Newport PD gathered evidence and the TBI and District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn were also called to the scene

The body was transported to Newport Medical Center for further investigation.