KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body of an unidentified person was found in the river at Third Creek Greenway Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The police said that the body was found by a passerby at around 6:20 p.m.

The Knoxville Fire Department along with KPD responded to the scene to assist in recovering the body from the waterway.

KPD is in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we learn more.