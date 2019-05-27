GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Greene County have identified the body of a man found in the Nolichucky River on Sunday.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said it was 26-year-old Wade Garett Gilland.

A boater spotted the body that was snagged by a tree in the river, about a mile upriver from the boat ramp at Birds Bridge on Old Asheville Hwy., according to a press release.

Officers with the Greene County Sheriff's Department got the initial report around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Members of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad recovered the body, and it was transported to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for autopsy.

A preliminary autopsy revealed no significant trauma was found. The full autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jimmy Morgan or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.