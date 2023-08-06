CCSO: Body recovered from Norris Lake, foul play not suspected

Police responded to Longmire Lane where the body of 31-year-old Chadwick McCullah was found.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A body was recovered by authorities near the Longmire Lane area on Sunday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

At around 12:13 a.m., CCSO responded to Longmire Lane where the body of 31-year-old Chadwick McCullah was recovered from Norris Lake.

Sheriff Barton with CCSO said that foul play is not suspected. McCullah's body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The LaFollette Rescue Squad assisted CCSO with finding McCullah's body.