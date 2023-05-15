Body found off Clinton Highway, deputies say

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing after a body was found off the side of the road on Clinton Highway.

According to deputies, they responded to the 8000 block of Clinton Highway on Monday, May 15, just before 10:30 a.m. and found a man's body on the southbound side of the road.

The body was taken for an autopsy, deputies said.

KCSO did not release the cause of death or the identity of the body.