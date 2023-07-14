TWRA: Body of man missing since Wednesday found on Cherokee Lake near his home

The Tennesee Wildlife Resources Agency said Jeremie Carpenter, 36, from Bean Station, has been missing since Wednesday.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a man missing since Wednesday was found in the German Creek area of Cherokee Lake.

They said the body was recovered Friday morning and identified as Jeremie Carpenter, 36, from Bean Station. They said it was recovered from the lake located near his home, and he was not wearing a life jacket.

On July 12, the TWRA learned a kayak with his personal items was found adrift in the Twin Church area of Cherokee Lake. They said they joined an investigation with the Grainger County Sheriff's Office and the Grainger County Rescue Squad.

Since the kayak was found miles from Carpenter's home, the TWRA said pinpointing a search area was difficult.