Body found on South Northshore Drive near the Concord Greenway

A 10News crew at the scene witnessed Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies recover a body from the shoulder of the road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office recovered a body on Northshore Drive near the Concord roundabout on Sunday, according to a 10News crew at the scene.

According to Knox County dispatch, dispatchers received a deceased person call Sunday morning. KCSO said a jogger discovered a dead body and called 911.

KCSO responded to the 11200 block on Northshore Drive and blocked off a section of the road near the roundabout.

A 10News crew at the scene witnessed KCSO deputies recover a body on the shoulder of the road close to the Concord Greenway. According to the crew, deputies loaded the body into an ambulance.

According to KCSO deputies at the scene, both lanes of Northshore Drive near the roundabout and the Concord Greenway will remain closed for "awhile."