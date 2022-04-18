KFD: Body found while responding to fire at Regency Inn; no foul play suspected

Based on the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body was found while firefighters were responding to a fire at Regency Inn Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Knox County 911 received a call regarding a possible fire at 2660 East Magnolia Avenue at the Regency Inn at 11:43 a.m.

KFD said upon arrival, the initial engine company reported a small amount of smoke coming from an upstairs unit.

After the first responders gained entry, they discovered a small fire in the room, which was very quickly extinguished, according to officials.

KFD said firefighters also discovered a body near the door of the room.

Damage in the room from fire and smoke is light, according to officials.

KFD's Fire Investigations Unit along with members of the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.