Knox County Regional Forensic Center trying to ID body of man found near homeless camp in 2020

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center is trying to identify a man whose body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish Pike River Park in Knoxville.

Officials said the man, dubbed “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community, is believed to be white, between 60 to 70 years of age, and about 5'10 tall.

His body was discovered on June 16, 2020, wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks, and a black string necklace that included a black pendant, according to a press release.