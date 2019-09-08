CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Update 8/10/19: Authorities have recovered the body of Kevin Beyersdofer, 24, of Cincinnati from Norris Lake.

TWRA said he is the man who jumped into Norris Lake at Cedar Creek Bridge from the top deck of a pontoon boat around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

He went under and never resurfaced. Several people onboard the boat and other bystanders entered the water to search, but were unsuccessful.

Previous Story 8/09/2019: Local and state officials have responded to a report of a possible drowning in the Powell River.

Authorities say a man jumped off top of pontoon boat, but never resurfaced.

At this hour, Campbell County Rescue Squad, CCSO, and TWRA are searching.

ROV is about to be deployed.

The call came in just before 3 p.m.

This is a developing situation.