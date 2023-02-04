TWRA: Body of missing kayaker found in Crossville

Benjamin Thomen was reported missing on Saturday, April 1. This is the sixth boating fatality this year, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other law enforcement found the body of a missing kayaker on Dale Hollow Reservoir, according to a release from TWRA.

Benjamin Thomen, 31, was reported missing at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. He was seen by an angler near Goat Island around 2:30 p.m., TWRA said.

Thomen was camping with three other people at a campsite on one of the islands. He was last seen by those people when he left to paddle to the Willow Grove Marina for supplies, according to TWRA. When Thomen did not return, it caused those in his party to inquire at the marina.

According to TWRA, they, along with other agencies, responded with a search operation. It started at 7 a.m. with teams assigned to cover various areas. And at around 9 a.m., Thomen’s kayak was found.

His body was found near Big Goat Island and was recovered just before 5 p.m., according to the release. Thomen’s body was taken for medical examination. He was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.