Body recovered after male jumps into river in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg police are looking into what led a male to jump into the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River on Wednesday night.

A body was found at 10:22 p.m. in water near the Gatlinburg River Inn.

The name and age of the person have not been released.

According to the city, police were called about 10 p.m. about a male wearing shorts and a black shirt who had jumped into the river near Christ Museum and Gardens on River Road.

"At 10:22 p.m. a Gatlinburg Police Officer responded to a call concerning a male body spotted downriver in front of The Gatlinburg River Inn, located on Hemlock Street. An officer discovered a male subject lodged on rocks in the river," according to a statement from the city.

First responders pulled the body from the water, and an investigation began.