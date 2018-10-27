After Cesar Sayoc mailed more than a dozen bomb-like devices to top democrats, a local law enforcement veteran with the Knoxville Police Department is addressing his time with KPD's bomb squad.

Gary Shaffer worked for Knoxville Police Department's bomb squad for 14 years and said it's crucial for law enforcement works to evolve as different situations arise.

"To tell you the truth, these are gutsy people," Shaffer said.

Shaffer remembered a time he nearly lost his life when he tried to take a booby trap apart.

"When it went off, the cap blew up and put shrapnel in my chest and face," Shaffer said.

Luckily he only suffered minor injuries.

In 1994, a bomb was sent to the City County Building in downtown Knoxville directed at the District Attorney General at the time.

"I was in the office on a phone call and the sirens started sounding. A voice came across the speaker saying there was an emergency situation and evacuate immediately," one worker said.

Shaffer retrieved and disassembled the bomb without thinking twice.

"To me, being scared means you're no longer able to function," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said it's imperative for law enforcement to evolve over time and he played a critical role for police evolution in Knoxville after a shooting on Gay Street in 1976.

"A guy named Robert Patty shot five people on Gay Street one afternoon," Shaffer said.

Patty killed three people and hit two others, at the time saying he heard voices. He was found guilty in 1978. It was described to be Knoxville's first mass shooting.

After that incident, Shaffer started Knoxville's first-ever SWAT team.

Shaffer was a Marine, he went through three tours in Vietnam and later served in the Army and in Afghanistan, so if anyone knows how important it is to avoid complacency -- it's Gary Shaffer.

Gary has passed down his dedication to serve to his two sons, Sammy and Josh.

Sammy is a commander on KPD's bomb squad. Josh is on the Swat team that his dad created at KPD.

© 2018 WBIR