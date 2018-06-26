A Gatlinburg restaurant was damaged by fire on Tuesday.

According to Sevier County dispatchers, firefighters were called to Bones BBQ on Historic Nature Trail around 10:30 a.m.

Fire at Bones BBQ in Gatlnburg

Crews from Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge responded.

According to the fire report, the fire started in the smoker/grill in the back of the building and began to spread. Firefighters were able to get control of the fire and keep it from spreading to the dining area of the restaurant, though that area did get smoke and water damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.



