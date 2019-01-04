KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before you head west for some good times and great tunes, take some time to give back to your community.
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will host a cleanup of the Old City called "Ready to Roo" on April 5.
The event kicks off the cleanup at Pretentious Beer Company, 131 S Central Street.
The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Afterward, participants are invited to hang out at Pretentious for $1 off pints and the learn more about Bonnaroo.
To sign up for "Ready to Roo," click here.