KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before you head west for some good times and great tunes, take some time to give back to your community.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will host a cleanup of the Old City called "Ready to Roo" on April 5.

The event kicks off the cleanup at Pretentious Beer Company, 131 S Central Street.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Afterward, participants are invited to hang out at Pretentious for $1 off pints and the learn more about Bonnaroo.

To sign up for "Ready to Roo," click here.