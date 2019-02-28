KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bonnaroo is hitting the road this spring to promote the annual festival, stopping in 14 cities across the Southeast and Midwest including Knoxville.

The promotional "Roo Tour" starts March 18 and extends through early April.

Knoxville dates are set for April 3 at Cool Beans on Lake Avenue near the University of Tennessee campus and April 4 at Scruffy City Hall on Market Square.

Events at both places will include Singo, a version of Bingo in which players listen for music rather than numbers, with Knox Trivia guys.

Bonnaroo announced the promo tour last week. It will also feature other games, drink specials -- if you're 21 or older -- and a chance to win tickets to the Manchester, Tenn., favorite, which this year will be June 13-16.

Are you a Bonnaroovian who already has your ticket? Refer a friend to buy a ticket during the Roo Tour and you'll get a $10 food and drink credit redeemable at Bonnaroo.

The Roo Tour starts March 18 with events over several days then in Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa and Chicago

Stops are also planned later in March and April in Charlotte; Washington, DC; Birmingham; Indianapolis; Chattanooga (on April 1); Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; Orlando; and Jacksonville.

Bonnaroo features a variety of live music as well as comedy and the arts. You can camp on the grounds or visit daily on "The Farm".

This year the Grand Ole Opry headlines Thursday, June 13, the opening day.

Headliners Friday, June 14, will include Phish, Childish Gambino, Solange, the Avett Brothers, Brockhampton, Griz and RL Grime.

The following day's lineup includes Post Malone, Odesza, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, The National, The Lonely Island and Zhu.

Phish will perform two sets on Sunday, June 16, and The Lumineers, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Illenium and Walk the Moon will also be among the performers.

