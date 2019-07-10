Tickets are now on sale for BOO! at the Zoo, Knoxville’s largest Halloween event.

A Halloween tradition for 33 years, this event features 12 nights of safe and not-too-scary fun, with activities like trick-or-treating through the zoo, the Monster Mash Dance Party and plenty of chances to see costumed characters roaming the zoo.

This family-friendly event runs over three weekends: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11-13; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 24-27, from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

A special night exclusively for zoo annual passholders will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person. Children under four get free admission. Parking is free.

Zoo Knoxville annual passholders get a $1 discount on tickets.

Tickets are available online at booknoxville.com, by phone at (865) 637-5331 and at the zoo’s ticket office during regular hours. Ticket sales will be limited each evening so guests are encouraged to purchase in advance.