Knoxville — Tickets are now on sale for BOO! at the Zoo, Knoxville’s largest Halloween event.

A Halloween tradition for 32 years, this event features 12 nights of safe and not-too-scary fun, with activities like trick-or-treating through the zoo, the Monster Mash Dance Party and riding the Scary-Go-Round, East Tennessee's only 'haunted' carousel.

Photo courtesy of Zoo Knoxville

This family-friendly event runs over three weekends: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 12-14; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

A special night exclusively for zoo annual passholders will be held on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $9 per person on Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights, and $10 on Saturday nights. Children under four get free admission. Parking is free.

Zoo Knoxville annual passholders and U.S. Cellular customers receive a $2 discount on tickets and can take advantage of the U.S. Cellular® Speed Pass Lane for early entry into the event.

Tickets are available online at booknoxville.com, by phone at (865) 637-5331 and at the zoo’s ticket office during regular hours. Ticket sales will be limited each evening so guests are encouraged to purchase in advance.

A new combo ticket option is being offered this year good for general zoo and BOO! at the Zoo admission. Combo tickets are $25.95 for ages 4 and up and are available for Saturday dates only: Oct. 13, 20 and 27. They must be purchased at the zoo’s ticket window.

