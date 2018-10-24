When it comes to Halloween, the Scott's like to go big or go home.

Well, actually they are home! Each year, they transform their house into a homemade haunted house for people to enjoy for free.

It's a tradition Danny Scott and his wife started more than 18 years ago.

The Scott family and friends dress as famous Halloween characters to jump out and scare visitors.

Many of the decorations are built and handmade, other times they rack up on good deals throughout the year.

It's a spooky event that actually marks a special milestone in their lives. When their daughter Sierra was just ten, she was diagnosed with a disease that limited her mobility and left her bedridden.

As she described it, the disease "short-circuited everything", causing her to lose all fine motor skills and causing her to use a wheelchair.

So her father built her a room onto the house where she could dress up, scaring people and join in on the fun. Now, it's a tradition that grows bigger each year and one that she says marks a new beginning-- her recovery.

