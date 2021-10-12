Boom or Bust? Community members say Hardin Valley development is "overcrowding" them

In 2020, Knox County issued over 400 building permits, which paves the way for thousands of new homes in the upcoming years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Hardin Valley, farms are turning into neighborhoods and rural cross-roads are becoming busy intersections.

In 2020, Knox County issued more than 400 building permits in the area. Those permits paved the way for several neighborhoods to pop up.

On Thursday, the Knoxville Knox County Planning Committee approved rezonings that will allow for approximately 600 new homes to be built in Hardin Valley. This rezoning is part of an ongoing push to meet the demand for new housing in East Tennessee.

However, there is a problem — some locals don't want it. Connie Musillami sure doesn't.

"Hardin Valley was farmland and farmers. But, now it's just subdivision after subdivision," Musillami said.

Musillami has lived in Hardin Valley for 52 years.

"I remember going to the store and they knew you by name," she said.

From her home on the hill, Musillami watched this area grow. It started slowly, but in the last few years, Musillami said the growth has been exponential.

Now, as she drives down these country roads, she said they don't look so country anymore.

"It's turning into a town, and that's not what it was when we moved here," Musillami said.

There are several projects currently underway in Hardin Valley. The combined effect of these will undoubtedly bring thousands of people.

For example, Ball Homes is involved or developing at Laurel Ridge, with 242 lots; Brooke at Hardin Valley, with 42 lots; Creekside Manor, with 138 lots; Hardin Valley West, with 121 lots; Hickory Creek (near Musillami's home), with 265 lots; and Graybeal, with 118 lots.

These are the developments that Ball Homes has involvement with. However, other developers are also building in the area.

"All at once you got five neighborhoods going up at one time," Musillami said.

Kelsey Sims, another Hardin Valley homeowner, said there was a proposed development in the fields behind her backyard.

"I think they wanted to do like maybe four houses an acre, and they didn't get that. So they ended up backing out, luckily, but they did try to go in behind us," Sims said. "I feel like it's only a matter of time before something else goes in behind us."

Hundreds of community members are pushing back, but most are for the same reasons.

Community members said that increased traffic patterns, school overcrowding, non-sustainable infrastructure and wildlife disruptions are the main reasons they are opposed to the new developments.

"I don't know and I don't understand. Sometimes I just wish they would go somewhere else," said Musillami.

Musillami said moving isn't an option. She has been rooted in this community for half a century. Her family lives here, and she is connected to all of her neighbors.

"The new homes do increase the value of my home, but what good does that do for me? Even if somebody came and bought it tomorrow, I couldn't buy a house to replace what I got. You can't replace the memories," Musillami said.

The 6th District County Commissioner, Terry Hill said she shares these concerns with her district, even calling the rapid development a "burden on the infrastructure and schools."

She said the county is "striving to turn the corner toward smarter growth plans."

Additionally, Hill mentioned that Knox County commissioned a Comprehensive Land Use, Transportation and Parks analysis for the entire county. However, that report will not be available for review until the beginning of 2024.

Until then, decisions regarding rezonings in Hardin Valley will be made off of the 2019 Mobility Plan and 2016 Northwest County Sector Plan.

In that plan it states, "conservation subdivisions should be recommended to allow for development to occur while maintaining the rural character of the community and providing assets, such as farms, parks, greenways and forested areas."

Community members disagree on whether or not the new developments follow this recommendation.

Amidst all of the controversy, the existing community members are teeming with questions. Why here? Why now? And, When will it end?