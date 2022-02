TDOT said crews are currently sweeping loose material off the road.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Crews are responding after a boulder fell onto Wears Valley Road Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The boulder has been removed from the roadway, TDOT said at 2:23 p.m.

TDOT said crews are currently sweeping loose material off the road.

A boulder has fallen onto SR 73/Wears Valley Road. @myTDOT maintenance crews are onsite. Traffic getting through with flagging operations. pic.twitter.com/2J7lnAJkn9 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 28, 2022

All lanes are back open, TDOT said at 2:30 p.m.