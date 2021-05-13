Boy sells Pokémon cards to fund treatment for sick puppy

Aware of his parents' financial situation, Bryson used his love for his puppy and his passion for Pokémon to take matters in to his own hands.

LEBANON, Virginia — How far would you go to save your dog? A young boy from Lebanon set the bar to a whole another level.

Eight-year-old Bryson Kliemann is a diehard Pokémon fanatic.

He was organizing his playing cards and noticed his dog, Bruce, had fallen sick. His mother, Kimberly Woodruff, rushed the dog to Southwest Virginia Veterinary Services.

"He wasn't coming out of his cage and being the normal puppy he usually is," Woodruff said. "He was very lethargic, just not doing good."

Bruce was diagnosed with parvo, a highly contagious dog virus. The treatment cost is nearly $700. A price the family couldn't afford to pay and a puppy Bryson says he couldn't afford to lose.

"It made me kind of sad because usually my brother and sister play together and I don't have anybody to play with. So, I usually play with him(Bruce)," Bryson said.

Aware of his parents financial situation, Bryson used his love for Bruce and his passion for Pokémon to take matters in to his own hands. His plan caught his mother by surprise.

"While I'm in school I get a text message with a picture of him and a sign on the side of the road selling Pokémon cards," Woodruff said.

"I know everybody likes Pokémon cards so I just decided to sell them," Bryson said.

Bryson's mom posted the picture online to help get the word out. She later made a GoFundMe with a goal of $800, but the donations exceeded $1,900.

"I was so happy because I really wanted to get him back," Bryson said.

After overwhelming community support and a week of treatment, Bryson reunited with Bruce. Proving nothing can beat the love between a young man and his furry best friend.