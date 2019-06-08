KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Opening statements began Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30 in the trial of Eric Boyd. WBIR is streaming the trial live here.

Boyd faces charges including kidnapping, rape and murder in the 2007 attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007. You can get full background on the case here.

This story will be updated throughout the day as the trial progresses with the most recent information at the top.

Witnesses begin (10:38 a.m.):

Witnesses began to take the stand at approximately 10:38 a.m. The first is Kara Sowards. She was Christian's best friend and the couple were at her apartment the night they were carjacked. She reaffirms much of what the State said in opening statements. She gives her first person perspective of going back to her apartment to see if Christian and Newsom were still there when the pair did not show up to the party. She also talked about what happened the next day, when she joined Christian's family and Newsom's friends to search for Christian's 4Runner. Sowards identifies Christian's SUV and her belongings that were found in Davidson's home.

Next, Josh Anderson, Newsom's friend who he played golf with the day that the pair disappeared, took the stand. He also reaffirms the State's opening statements. He gives his first-person perspective of going to check on Christian and Newsom at Soward's apartment and finding the 4Runner the next day. He identified baseball caps that belonged to Newsom and his sneakers that Davidson stole.

Both witnesses give details on the stickers that were taken off of Christian's 4Runner. They say she had two power T's and an orange North Face sticker on the back on the SUV.

Opening Statements

Prosecution opening statement (9:35 a.m.):

TaKisha Fitzgerald, Assistant District Attorney, started with a set up of how all the suspects ended up together and why they borrowed a white sedan. None of the suspects had a car. She says this is the car they used to carjack Christian and Newsom.

Fitzgerald goes on to describe what Christian and Newsom did before they got carjacked. Christian was at her a friend's apartment getting ready for a party on Saturday, January 6, 2007. Her friend goes ahead to the party around 8:00 p.m., while Christian waits at the apartment for Newsom, who was with a friend. Christian waits over an hour for Newsom. The couple are planning to grab food before the party.

At this point, Fitzgerald is naming many people which could seem confusing to jurors.

Fitzgerald states that at around 10:00 p.m. that night the couple's friends at the party started to wonder where they were. They called and texted both of them several times with no response. Some friends eventually decided to go back to the friend's apartment to see if they were still there. They find Newsom's truck but Christian's 4Runner is gone. At around 3:00 a.m., the truck is still there with no sign on Christian's SUV. Christian's friend is worried, but Newsom's friends just assume the couple did not want to go to the party and are hanging out somewhere else.

The State now goes into what happened to Christian and Newsom. Fitzgerald brings in Xavier Jenkins who worked for Waste Management right next to Chipman Street. The State says that according to Jenkins, the state says Chipman Street is "busy" with a 4Runner outside and a white car parked behind it and a light on. At approximately 12:30 a.m. that same night, Christian calls her father to tell him she is at her friend's house and will be back home tomorrow. According to the State, this is the last time anyone hears from Christian.

Fitzgerald says Jenkins drove by the 4Runner on Chipman Street again and saw four black men in the SUV. It seemed strange to him because they all gave him a weird look.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., a neighbor and witness who the state refers to as Mr. Arnold hears "pop, pop, pop." At the time, he just assumes it is some kids playing with fireworks. The State believes these are the shots that killed Newsom.

In the morning at about 7:45, a witness sees smoke coming from some railroad tracks near Cherry Street.

That afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m., no one has heard from Christian or Newsom. A witness goes to the home on Chipman Street to get money from Lemaricus Davidson who rented the home. She sees George Thomas, who is set to testify against Boyd, near the home. She does not like him, so she turns around and leaves. She gets stuck behind a train on Cherry Street. That train is believed to be operated by witness Mr. Ford who sees something near the tracks that looks like a log. As the train gets closer, he realizes it's a person. The body is burned and his wrists and ankles were bound with a cloth tied around his head and neck. The autopsy that identifies the body as Newsom is done the next morning on January 8. He is shot in the shoulder, neck and head. He was barefoot.

Sunday afternoon shortly after Newsom's body was found, the State says Christian's friends and family speak to retired detective Jack Barnes. Her family had U.S. Cellular check the last known location of her cell phone. The last place her phone pings is Cherry Street at 12:33 a.m. early Sunday morning. Barnes tells them to go to Cherry Street and look around. They eventually find the 4Runner. It is empty, muddy, and the seats were moved back. All of this is unusual for Christian. Several stickers on her car had been taken off. They have the SUV towed.

The police get a search warrant to search Davidson's home on Chipman. No one is home but they find Christian's body in a trashcan. She was placed in trash bags while she was still alive and suffocated, according to the autopsy. Many of her belongings that were in Christian's 4Runner were found in the home. Police also found shell cases and gas cans. Both autopsies indicate both Newsom and Christian were raped.

Police brought in Daphne Sutton, Davidson's ex-girlfriend, for questioning because they could not find Davidson. The State says she left the house on Friday but went back Sunday because Davidson wanted to give her some clothes. George Thomas and Letalvis Cobbins were there. Sutton had to go to the bathroom but the door was locked. Davidson wouldn't let her in. Later, she realized they were used and did not want them anymore. She did not know the clothes were Christian's or that Christian's body was in the house while she was there.

Davidson then tells Sutton to take him to E, which is what he called Eric Boyd. Police then interview Coleman, Cobbins and Thomas. On January 11, Thomas identifies Boyd, Davidson and Cobbins. This is not enough for law enforcement because Cobbins will not talk. Boyd knows about a vacant house in Knoxville and helps Davidson to hide in it. Law enforcement finds Boyd, and he tells them where Davidson is. He is released after they have Davidson. He is found wearing Newsom's shoes. They then take Boyd in again as an accessory.

Police search the white car Boyd borrowed and find gas can in the car. The owner says she ran out of gas in December, so it was in there when she let Boyd borrow the car. Christian and Newsom's DNA is also found in the car.

Fitzgerald ends her opening statement by saying George Thomas will testify for a lesser sentence.

Defense opening statement (10:26 a.m.):

Clinton Frazier, Boyd’s defense attorney, is much briefer than Fitzgerald. He says the community has every right to be angry with what happened to Christian and Newsom. He adds there is plenty of DNA evidence in the case, but that there is no DNA evidence of Boyd that places him at the crime scene.

He also takes issue with the fact that the prosecution's case seems to rest on the testimony of George Thomas, who was convicted in the murders more than a decade ago. Thomas has agreed to testify against Boyd in exchange for a reduction in his sentence.