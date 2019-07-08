KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Eric D. Boyd, 47, faces charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He's accused of having a direct role in the attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007.

Wednesday marks day two of his trial.

WBIR will carry the trial live on WBIR.com, the WBIR app, and theWBIR YouTube channel. The live stream will not appear when court is not in session.

HAPPENING NOW

The court is breaking for lunch until 1:30 P.M.

At 11:15 A.M., we most recently heard from Joe Cox, who worked with the Knoxville Police Department in 2007, took the stand. He worked in the "criminalistics unit" as an evidence tech.

Cox was the first crime scene tech to arrive to Chipman Street. He videotaped the crime scene and processed much of the evidence.

Right now, he is reviewing photo evidence of the house. Photos shown to the jury show that the house was in disarray and the TV still on when KPD served search warrant Jan. 9, 2007.

Police found a rifle and Channon’s iPod - inscribed with in the house among many other items.

Among the pieces of evidence found in the Chipman Street house was Chris Newsom's burnt ID, and a burnt cell phone.

Also found in the house on Chipman Street was Channon's body. The jury will hear much more about that as state continues calling witnesses.

BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS FROM THE STAND SO FAR

ATF Investigator Bernard Waggoner described how authorities caught the suspects at a Kentucky home, and what they found at the house on Chipman Street.

Waggoner testified that Stacy Lawson, a girlfriend of one of the suspect's told authorities where the suspects were in the house.

Evidence gathered from that house in Lebanon, KY included a red purse and .22 caliber revolver, these are the items that gave authorities permission to search the Chipman Street house.

At the Chipman Street location, authorities confiscated pink high heel shoes, a small-sized skirt, Chris Newsom's burnt ID, and

Waggoner also found and seized a mostly empty bleach bottle from the house after the killings. The killers poured bleach in Channon’s mouth to try to destroy evidence of sperm —semen. It didn’t work though. Cobbins’ sperm was identified.

BOYD TRIAL DAY TWO

On Wednesday morning, witnesses took the stand in the second day of Eric Boyd's murder trial.

Prosecutor TaKisha Fitzgerald formally introduced photos that were reviewed into evidence on Tuesday, and Judge Bob McGee addressed the jury,

He is asking the jury if anyone has attempted to engage in outside conversations about the case, or has actively sought information about the case from outside the court room.

How Boyd helped lead authorities to Davidson

The first witness, former KPD officer Ed Kingsbury, recalled how Eric Boyd helped lead authorities to Lemaricus Davidson.

He was assigned to a Fugitive Task Force in 2007, and was tasked to help find him at that tijme.

Kingsbury said he sat on Eric Boyd's mother's apartment, because Boyd was an associate of Davidson.

"Everyone has to go visit their mother at some point," Kingsbury testified.

Mr. Kingsbury then testified that Boyd helped them locate Davidson.

Two more witnesses, Lieutenant Samantha Hill of Trina Gregory KCSO took the stand to walk through inmate intake procedures and what was confiscated at Eric Boyd's house.

Capturing the suspects & what was found on Chipman Street

Bernard Waggoner of ATF then took the stand to testify to how authorities apprehended Cobbins and Thomas in Lebanon, Kentucky.

He indicated in his testimony that one of the suspects' girlfriends, Stacy Lawson, told law enforcement the men were in a house owned by Vanessa Coleman.

Waggoner also testified to how a red purse containing evidence in the case were confiscated from the Kentucky home, and how a .22 caliber revolver was found inside the room where Vanessa Coleman and Letalvis Cobbins were staying.

At this point, there is no evidence that Boyd ever spent time at this home in Kentucky.

Waggoner further recounted how Cobbins and Thomas were turned over to U.S Marshalls in Louisville, Kentucky the next day. A KPD cruiser brought them to federal court in Kentucky.

However, they still had to turn over the purse and revolver over to authorities.

Waggoner testified then to how that first search warrant was executed at the house on Chipman Street.

Given this new evidence, Waggoner testified that authorities had occasion to give a search warrant to the house on Chipman Street.

Waggoner testified pink high heel shoes, and also found a red skirt size 1 1/2. There was a bottle of bleach brown stains "which may be blood", pink high heels, and a list of maybe 24 or 30 items we took on this first search warrants.

The defense then began cross examination. Boyd's defense attorney, Clinton Frazier, wants to know why there were three warrants served.

The defense then asks if, in the interviews Waggoner conducted with Coleman, if she mentioned Boyd but did not incriminate him.

Waggoner indicates that Coleman did not incriminate Boyd.

RELATED: Convicted killer George Thomas could get reduced sentence for testifying against Eric Boyd