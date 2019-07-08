KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Eric D. Boyd, 47, faces charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He's accused of having a direct role in the attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007.

Wednesday marks day two of his trial.

George Thomas, convicted killer in the Christian-Newsom case, takes the stand to testify against Eric Boyd at 2:42 P.M.

Prosecutor TaKisha Fitzgerald intially starts by questioning his Thomas' relationships to Boyd and the rest of the suspects.

Fitzgerald is asking what happens once everyone in Thomas' party gets to Knoxville. Thomas indicated Lemaricus "got into it" with his girlfriend Daphne.

He recalled that he met Boyd only once they were in Knoxville.

Thomas testifies that the blankets seen covering the windows in the video Cox showed were the blankets they all used to sleep with.

Thomas indicated that once Newsom and Christian were back at the house, they were separated. Christian was put in a bedroom, Newsom was kept in a glassed porch.

He testified that the first time he saw Boyd, Boyd was with the victims.

At that point in the testimony, the prosecutor backed Thomas up to have him specifically where Eric Boyd was during the situation.

Christian's eyes were blindfolded and her hands were bound. Davidson was kind of "just leading her into the living room".

Thomas indicated Boyd was near Newsom who was "bound by cloth....strings", and also said a bound Christian was taken by Davidson into another bedroom.

Thomas says Davidson told him to go with Boyd. "We go down to the SUV." Says Newsom goes out of house first, Boyd behind him, leading him out.

Boyd drives them in Channon's SUV with Thomas in passenger seat. Thomas testified that Newsom was kind of laying down in back seat.

Boyd, said Thomas from the stand, then got out of SUV, opened door and grabbed Newsom. He walked toward drainage area with him, with Thomas looking in the car.

He then saw three flashes of light.

"I seen he had a gun, I didn't see him put the gun in his hand," Thomas said.

BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS FROM THE STAND SO FAR

Former KPD officer Ed Kingsbury testified that it was Eric Boyd who helped authorities locate Lemaricus Davidson in the days following the Newsom-Christian slayings.

Bernard Waggoner of ATP testified that evidence gathered from a house in Lebanon, KY included a red purse and .22 caliber revolver, and that those were the items that gave authorities permission to search the Chipman Street house.

At the Chipman Street location, authorities confiscated pink high heel shoes, a small-sized skirt, Chris Newsom's burnt ID, and a burnt cell phone along with every item Channon Christian had in her 2005 Toyota 4Runner the night of the carjacking.

Waggoner also found and seized a mostly empty bleach bottle from the house after the killings. The killers poured bleach in Channon’s mouth to try to destroy evidence of semen. It didn’t work though. Cobbins’ sperm was later identified.

Former KPD evidence tech Joe Cox testified at length, walking jurors through video footage he took of the crime scene. That footage made for some of the day's most emotional moments, as the court was shown video of Channon Christian's arm sticking out of a trash bag.

How Boyd helped lead authorities to Davidson

The first witness, former KPD officer Ed Kingsbury, recalled how Eric Boyd helped lead authorities to Lemaricus Davidson.

He was assigned to a Fugitive Task Force in 2007, and was tasked to help find Davidson at that time.

Kingsbury said authorities targeted Eric Boyd's mother's apartment, because Boyd was an associate of Davidson.

"Everyone has to go visit their mother at some point," Kingsbury testified.

Mr. Kingsbury then testified that it was Boyd who helped authorities locate Davidson.

Two more witnesses, Lieutenant Samantha Hill of Trina Gregory KCSO took the stand for a short while to walk through inmate intake procedures and what items were confiscated at Eric Boyd's house.

Pink heels, a mini skirt & a bleach bottle

Bernard Waggoner of ATF then took the stand to testify about how authorities apprehended Cobbins and Thomas in Lebanon, Kentucky.

He indicated in his testimony that one of the suspects' girlfriends, Stacey Lawson, told law enforcement the men were in a house owned by Vanessa Coleman.

Waggoner also testified to how a red purse containing evidence in the case were confiscated from the Kentucky home, and how a .22 caliber revolver was found inside the room where Vanessa Coleman and Letalvis Cobbins were staying.

At this point, prosecution provided no evidence that Boyd ever spent time at this home in Kentucky.

Waggoner further recounted how Cobbins and Thomas were turned over to U.S Marshalls in Louisville, Kentucky the next day. A KPD cruiser brought them to federal court in Kentucky.

Given this new evidence, Waggoner testified that authorities had occasion to give a search warrant to the house on Chipman Street.

Waggoner testified that once inside the house, they found pink high heel shoes, and also found a red skirt. There was a bottle of bleach and brown stains on the wall "which may be blood", he testified. There was also a list of maybe 24 or 30 items which were confiscated by authorities, including everything Channon Christian had in her SUV the night of the carjacking.

The defense then began cross examination. Boyd's defense attorney, Clinton Frazier asked in the interviews Waggoner conducted with Coleman if she ever mentioned Boyd but did not incriminate him.

Waggoner indicated that Coleman did not incriminate Boyd.

What they found on Chipman Street

Joe Cox, an evidence tech who worked with the Knoxville Police Department in 2007, took the stand after Waggoner. Cox was the first crime scene tech to arrive to Chipman Street. He videotaped the crime scene and processed much of the evidence.

In a lengthy testimony, he reviewed photo evidence of the Chipman Street house and helped prosecutors walk the jury through crime scene video.

Photos shown to the jury show that the house was in disarray and the TV still on when KPD served search warrant January 9, 2007.

Police found a rifle and Channon’s iPod - inscribed with 'love you mom and dad' - in the house along with everything she had in her SUV the night of the carjacking.

Cox also identified a pair of bikini bottoms found in a garbage bag in the kitchen, as well as a note Channon’s best friend Kara had written to Channon.

Among the other pieces of evidence found in the Chipman Street house was Chris Newsom's burnt ID and a burnt cell phone.

At 1:30 P.M., the court came back from lunch and Cox continued his testimony. The first thing jurors saw was more footage of the house on Chipman Street.

[ Warning graphic testimony ]

The house was in total disarray. The television was still on, white blankets covered the windows, random chairs were propped up throughout the house, and piles of clothes were strewn about the floor.

In the kitchen, the video showed where a can of gasoline sits beside the fridge and bleaching equipment lines the sink.

At this point in the testimony, Cox demonstrated to the jury where Channon Christian's arm is sticking out of a garbage bag in the kitchen.

Cox continued to identify pieces of physical evidence and the state submitted them into the record.

That included Channon's iPod which had "love you, mom and dad" enscribed in the back.

As of 1:48 P.M., Cox was continuing to identify pieces of physical evidence and the state was submitting them into the record.

That included Channon's iPod, which had "Channon Christian love you Mom and Dad'" inscribed on the back. More evidence includes a rifle found inside the Chipman St. house, DVDs, and casings.

For about a half hour, Cox has been filing more items taken from house after killers scattered into evidence. That includes a John Mayer CD, Channon’s jeans, makeup, Chris’s burned driver's license, a UT commuter parking pass and a Food City value card among other items.

For another ten minutes, Cox continued to pull seemingly scattered items into evidence. But a little before the defense cross examined him, he pulled ones that relate more directly to the case - Channon's social security card, a canister of gas, a cloth with blood on it.

A little before 2:30 P.M., the defense began to cross Cox about his testimony.

Specifically, the defense begins cross by talking about the scales found in Chipman St. with the white powder on them.

Frazier also asked about filters found nearby and three gas cans found in the house