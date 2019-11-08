KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Eric Boyd trial continues Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The prosecution said it will rest its case in the Eric Boyd trial first thing.

The defense will then take over and begin presenting their witnesses.

On Friday, the jury saw autopsy photos from the medical examiner of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

A medical examiner also took the stand and revealed the only DNA evidence found that belongs to Boyd was on a gun holster that was found in the white Pontiac Boyd's cousin said she did not remember loaning him on Monday when the trial began.

Judge Bob McGee dismisses the jury at about 3:23 p.m. Friday but kept everyone else behind to discuss the Adrienne Mathis testimony.

Mathis previously testified in other trials that she let Boyd borrow her white Pontiac, but early on in the trial, she said she could not remember. This is the only evidence tying Boyd to the Chipman house other than the testimonies of Thomas and Jenkins.

The judge said state court transcripts are off the table but did rule in the State's favor that the federal court transcripts could be brought in.

