KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Eric D. Boyd, 47, has been found guilty of all charges against him.

The jury found Boyd guilty of 36 charges in the deaths of Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007. He was found guilty on all charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He was found guilty on lesser charges on two counts, with the jury finding him not guilty of especially aggravated robbery but instead guilty on aggravated robbery. That's the charge that the jury asked for clarification on just before lunch.

As the verdict was being read, Boyd stood in the courtroom, hands clasped in front of him, showing no emotion.

Family members of Channon and Chris, who have been through six trials before this, did show emotion. Some crying, others with their heads down as the verdict was read.

Chris' mother, Mary Newsom, told 10News earlier that she was praying for this moment. This is the defendant that she has believed along killed and raped her son. She wanted him to be found guilty.

Before he dismissed the court, the judge sentenced Boyd to life in prison with the possibility of parole for counts one and three, the first degree felony murder of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. Those are automatic sentences.

He set a Sept. 18 date for Boyd to be sentenced on the remaining charges.

The jury deliberated for hours Monday and returned with a verdict just after 2 p.m.

The jury began a second day of deliberations on Tuesday at 9:06 a.m. after it ended its deliberations Monday without a verdict.

The judge did call the jury back into the courtroom at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday because they had a question.

They asked for clarification on the especially aggravated armed robbery charge, specifically if that would apply if the victim was not harmed during that specific act, but was harmed during the rape and murders that occurred afterwards.

The judge said if the harm happened after all the property was taken, then it is not especially aggravated robbery.

After he answered the question, the judge sent the jury off to deliberate through lunch and put the court back in recess.

The jury has been deliberating for about six hours.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM MONDAY

Clinton Frazier, Boyd's defense attorney, moves to dismiss the case because he believes the State has not presented enough evidence to back up the charges against Boyd.

Boyd decides not to testify in the case

State, defense presented closing arguments, with the prosecution urging the jury to consider Boyd's responsibility as a member of a group involved in the crimes and the defense insisting there was no direct evidence linking Boyd to what happened.

Jury deliberation began Monday afternoon and was expected to take a number of hours as jurors waded through the proof, their instructions and the more than 30 counts against Boyd.

