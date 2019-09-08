KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mothers of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom took the stand and gave emotional testimonies in Eric Boyd's trial Thursday.

The defense attorney poked holes in testimony from the state's key witness, convicted killer George Thomas.

George Thomas is important in this case because he is the only witness who says he saw Eric Boyd kill Chris Newsom.

The defense questioned his credibility.

Boyd's lawyer pointed out again that Thomas is getting a deal in exchange for testimony.

He claims not to have heard anything happen to Channon, even though the house was only 800 square feet.

Besides Thomas, the state only has a witness who says he thinks he saw four black men in Channon's car.

Some fingerprints on a holster inside the white car Boyd's cousin now claims she can't remember lending him.

Without Thomas, and unless there's new evidence, that's it.

The state could still get him on criminal responsibility. That's the concept that by being involved at all, he's responsible for what happened.

The question is, will that convince the jury?

More state witnesses take the stand Friday, including possibly the medical examiner.

