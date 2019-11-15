KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man convicted for his role in the murders and kidnappings of a young Knoxville couple is asking for a new trial.

A judge handed down Eric Boyd two life sentences in September for participating in the 2007 kidnaps, rapes, robberies and murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Boyd carjacked both of them the night of Jan. 6, 2007. The victims were raped at or near a rental home on Chipman Street. Newsom was shot to death and his body was burned on railroad tracks near the rental home.

Christian suffocated after being bound and stuffed into a trash can in the rental home.

Evidence showed that Boyd brought Newsom back to the rental home after the carjacking.

A co-defendant, George Thomas, testified at trial in August that he and Boyd forced Newsom to go to a remote location near the house where Boyd shot and killed him.

Thomas testified that Davidson remained in a house with Christian as Boyd set Newsom's body on fire, and killed him.

Last week, Lemaricus Davidson, 38, was before a judge arguing new information had surfaced since his 2009 trial that factored into his case. That request for a new trial was denied.

