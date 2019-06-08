KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guilty.

Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Eric D. Boyd, 47, has been found guilty of all charges against him in the 2007 kidnapping, rape and murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

He was found guilty on all charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He was found guilty on lesser charges on two counts, with the jury finding him not guilty of especially aggravated robbery but instead guilty on aggravated robbery. That's the charge that the jury asked for clarification on just before lunch.

The judge merged the 18 murder counts against him and gave Boyd the automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced on the other counts on Sept. 18.

The couple was carjacked from a Knoxville apartment complex and taken to a home on Chipman Street, where they were tortured, raped, and murdered. Newsom was shot execution-style and his body set on fire at a nearby railroad track shortly after the kidnapping. Christian was held and violated for hours in the house before being left to slowly suffocate in a trash can.

Boyd was convicted in federal court in 2008 of helping hide ringleader Lemaricus Davidson after the killings and is still serving that sentence. At the time of the murders, state prosecutors did not pursue charges against him that were directly related to the killings.

Davidson is now on death row. Three others, Letalvis Cobbins, George Thomas, and Vanessa Coleman were also convicted on charges related to the murders and are still behind bars. The families of Channon and Chris have sat through more than a decade of trials, retrials, and appeals.

