KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Convicted killer George Thomas was back in court on Wednesday as a judge considered his sentencing agreement.

Thomas cut a deal to get time off his sentence in exchange for his testimony in the Eric Boyd trial.

Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton made the case in front of the judge that he can approve the deal.

The judge asked for the state and defense to make their case that he has the authority to cut the sentence a jury gave Thomas.

The two sides did so in a joint memo. This was the first time the judge said he has ever seen the prosecution and defense submit a joint memo.

The judge asked how the state learned Thomas was willing to testify. The Newsom family was involved in pushing the state to ask Thomas if he’d testify.

