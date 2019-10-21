KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The ringleader in one of Knoxville’s most horrific crimes is back in court Monday, arguing new information has surfaced since his 2009 trial that factors into his case.

Lemaricus Davidson, 38, is set to appear 9 a.m. in Knox County Criminal Court. He was transferred last week to Knox County from the state’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, where he faces future execution.

A Knox County jury convicted the West Tennessee native 10 years ago of kidnapping, raping and killing Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, a couple who were about to go on a date the night of Jan. 6, 2007.

Channon Christian and Chris Newsom

Davidson already has been through a round of appeals and efforts to overturn his convictions.

His latest strategy involves raising before Senior Judge Walter Kurtz what he says is new information that has come up since trial.

In August, co-defendant George Thomas testified at the trial of Eric Boyd, who long had been suspected of taking part in the kidnappings and killings but had escaped prosecution. Thomas offered key testimony for the jury that helped convict Boyd at trial.

Davidson, Thomas and Boyd are among five people who have been convicted of taking part in the crimes that weekend.

Thomas testified that Boyd was present repeatedly before and after the killings at Davidson’s rental home on Chipman Street. He told jurors he and Boyd drove Newsom, their prisoner, to a remote nearby place where Boyd walked off in the dark with Newsom and shot him to death. He testified he then saw flames, suggesting Boyd had set Newsom’s body on fire.

Boyd and Davidson were friends, having previously spent time in prison together.

Thomas’s testimony was the first time someone who actually was at Davidson’s rental house had taken the stand to testify against another co-defendant. He suggested Boyd played an integral part in the killings and their aftermath.

Prosecutors, however, have presented consistent evidence that shows Davidson was, in fact, the ringleader. Forensic evidence shows he raped Christian.

Testimony has shown he got Boyd to go with him and Davidson’s brother Letalvis Cobbins the night of the carjackings. They found the couple and forced them to drive in Christian’s Toyota SUV back to the rental house.

Thomas recalled at trial Davidson leaving his rental home with Cobbins and Boyd and then returning with the victims.

Newsom was murdered within hours. Christian remained in Davidson’s home, a prisoner in a bedroom. She was repeatedly raped by Davidson and Cobbins, tortured and eventually bound and placed in a trash can in the kitchen.

She slowly suffocated to death. Police found her body a couple of days later.

The killers all abandoned the house, scattering to hide in Knoxville and in Kentucky.

Cobbins is serving a sentence of life without parole for his role in the crimes.

Co-defendant Vanessa Coleman has been convicted of helping facilitate the crimes and is serving a 35-year sentence.

