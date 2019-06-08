KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The jury was back to deliberating for a second day at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. They came down with a verdict around 2 p.m.
Twelve years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, Boyd stood trial in their deaths.
Eric D. Boyd, 47, was found guilty on charges including kidnapping, rape and murder. He's accused of having a direct role in the attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007.
The couple was carjacked from a Knoxville apartment complex and taken to a home on Chipman Street, where they were tortured, raped, and murdered. Newsom was shot execution-style and his body set on fire at a nearby railroad track shortly after the kidnapping. Christian was held and violated for hours in the house before being left to slowly suffocate in a trash can.
Boyd was convicted in federal court in 2008 of helping hide ringleader Lemaricus Davidson after the killings and is still serving that sentence. At the time of the murders, state prosecutors did not pursue charges against him that were directly related to the killings.
Davidson is now on death row. Three others, Letalvis Cobbins, George Thomas, and Vanessa Coleman were also convicted on charges related to the murders and are still behind bars. The families of Channon and Chris have sat through more than a decade of trials, retrials, and appeals.
