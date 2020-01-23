The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley is celebrating Black History Month in February by showcasing children's art and holding an art competition.

On Wednesday, members created artwork of influential African-Americans, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.

It's part of the fifth-annual Black History Month art contest with U.S. Cellular.

Organizers say it's a great learning experience for kids and adults.

"You get to see the kids learn and grow in their enthusiasm, and it inspires us," Candice Champion with U.S. Cellular said. "Each year we get creative art, we get a new individual, a new person of interest that we as adults have to go back and look them up because it's a fresh new face, and it reminds us of those who are not just historical figures, but a lot of people play a part in today's society."

Ten finalists will have their work displayed in U.S. Cellular stores next month.

March 2019: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley holds Black History Month art contest