The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley revealed the winners of its 4th annual Black History Month art contest Monday night.

Members created original artwork for the competition.

The top 10 finalists were displayed in U.S. Cellular stores where the public voted on the best artwork.

Aaron Black took home first place.

Organizers say the contest is a great way for students to learn about and celebrate Black History Month.

"We're dedicated to the students' education here in the Knoxville area, and this is a great way to honor their creativity along with the country's diversity," Candice Champion, a learning partner with U.S. Cellular, said.

More than 100 members of the club entered the competition.