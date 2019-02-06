MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville business is open again after being closed for almost a month when the facade of its building collapsed.

The Brackins Blues Club on Broadway Avenue welcomed back customers on Friday.

The club was temporarily shut down for three weeks when the facade began to collapse.

On Facebook, the club said it "wants to thank our amazing community, the city of Maryville, our industry family, the city officials, our neighbors and everyone that has helped us to get reopen."