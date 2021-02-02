GSMNP to temporarily close portion of Bradley Fork Trail for rehabilitation project

The 3.3-mile trail section will be closed to all use Monday through Thursday from August 16 through October 28, excluding federal holidays, officials said.

TENNESSEE, USA — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will temporarily close a portion of Bradley Fork Trail from the intersection of the Cabin Flats Trail to the intersection with Hughes Ridge Trail for a trail rehabilitation project.

According to a press release, the rehabilitation project will address erosion concerns, reduce trail rutting and restore the trail tread to a surface that will provide for a safer and more enjoyable experience for hikers and equestrians.

The trail will be open to hikers each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The trail will be closed to all equestrian use daily from August 16 through March 1, 2022, including weekends, to allow for soil disturbed during the project to harden sufficiently.

Heavy machinery is required to complete the project.

Officials said that the temporary closure will provide the safety of all trail users including hikers, horses, and workers.

The rest of the Bradley Fork Trail and surrounding trails and backcountry campsites will remain open for the duration of the project and can be accessed from routes that do not include the closed section of the trail.