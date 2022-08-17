KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home

Police said Brandon Sheckels, 35, left his home at around 8 p.m. on Aug.2 on foot and has not been seen since.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home.

They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

He is around 5'10" tall and weighs around 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They can submit tips online or call them at 865-215-7165.