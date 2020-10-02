HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said officers are investigating a fatal accident between a vehicle and a four wheeler.

In a press release, officers said reports came in at 6:43 p.m. Sunday night. The crash took place in the Wallins community of Harlan County.

KSP said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. 119 is currently shut down, and investigators said it's expected to stay that way for at least two hours while KSP investigates. KSP said people should use K.Y. 219 as an alternate route.

This is a developing story.