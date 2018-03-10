Breast Cancer survivors celebrated together Tuesday night at the Tennova Cancer Center in North Knoxville as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Survivors were invited to decorate an ornament and place it on the center's Breast Cancer Survivor Tree. The tree stands as a symbol of hope and strength in solidarity for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Each year a survivor lives cancer-free, they add a sequin to their ornament.

The celebration takes place all month in October at Tennova Cancer Center at the North Knoxville Medical Center. From Oct. 2 to 31 on Mondays through Fridays, survivors are invited to decorate the tree and enter into a drawing for a Tennessee-themed gift basket. The first 100 survivors to decorate the tree are also given a special gift.

An event is also happening at the Irene and Howard H. Baker Cancer Treatment Center in Harrogate on Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m., featuring a tree lighting ceremony and refreshments.

"It's a sistership. It's fellow survivors, people that are still battling, to know that they have hope and they have friendship and they have people that they can count on," 3-year cancer survivor Penny Farmer said.

