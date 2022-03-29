Briceville Volunteer Fire Department to being construction on new fire station after pandemic halts project for over two years

Market and supply chain issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic forced a funding gap of $75,000.

BRICEVILLE, Tenn. — The construction of a new fire station for the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is set to begin after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and missing funds.

In September 2019, officials from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development gathered in Briceville to announce a grant to the Briceville VFD for $80,700 and a loan of $74,200, along with a county match of $30,000 to build a new fire station.

However, market and supply chain issues created by the pandemic forced a funding gap of $75,000.

In June 2021, several members of the Briceville VFD attended Anderson County's Budget Committee meeting to support a request for the county commission to assist with the funding gap.

Annually, each fire agency receives an appropriation of $27,500 to aid fire response throughout Anderson county.

Briceville VFD agreed to reduce its annual county appropriation by $5,000 for the next 15 years in order for the county commission to fund the missing $75,000.

The budget committee approved the request and there was an unanimous vote from the county commission to supply the needed funds in order to get the project started again.

“Final details have been difficult to wrap up with rapid market changes, but we're excited and very thankful we’re finally there,” Briceville Fire Chief Jamie Brewster said.