Cost for new public safety complex grows after unsafe brick facade discovered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of the public safety complex coming to Knoxville has grown as crews have discovered a 40-plus-year-old brick facade not properly fastened on one of the previous St. Mary's Hospital buildings, according to the City of Knoxville.

The city has executed an emergency procurement, for up to $5 million, to fix the issue after project managers said brick could pull away from the existing building and fall—making the building temporarily unsafe and the repairs urgent.

The facade was found on one of three former St. Mary's Hospital buildings that are being restored to serve as a combined complex for the Knoxville Police and Fire Departments, the city's pension system, Knoxville's City Court and E-911 backup operations.

“The discovery of the unsafe brick envelope was unexpected, but it will be fixed quickly,” Chief Operating Officer and Deputy to the Mayor David Brace said.

Plans for the complex were first announced in 2018. Construction began in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic nearly doubled the costs.

The complex, with the emergency procurement included, is expected to cost over $70 million, according to the city.

“Admittedly, this is an unforeseen development, but it’s important to keep in mind that this makeover of a vacated hospital campus is a vital investment in both North Knoxville and in our City employees. This project enhances and strengthens the surrounding neighborhoods, and the City and its partners are creating new health, housing and educational opportunities," Bruce said.