KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A bridge was dedicated Thursday to the three victims of a deadly 2014 bus crash. The effort to honor the victims was led by State Representative Rick Staples.

Zykia Burns, 6, Seraya Glasper, 7, and Kimberly Riddle, 46, were killed and 27 other adults and children were injured when a bus from Chilhowee Intermediate School swerved across lanes of Asheville Highway and struck another bus that was leaving Sunnyview Primary School.

The dedication ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the Milton E. Roberts Recreation Center in Knoxville.

That's near the Asheville Highway bridge that crosses the Holston River.

In addition to Rep. Staples, Senator Becky Massey, Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs and Knox County School Superintendent Bob Thomas were present, as well as representatives from other state and local offices.

The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the bus driver, 48-year-old James Davenport, for texting, backing the findings of a Knoxville Police Department Investigation.

The report said Davenport was driving Bus No. 44 while distracted due to sending and receiving text messages. He made a sharp left turn, crossed a concrete median, and crashed into another school bus on Asheville Highway near Governor John Sevier Highway.

A WBIR 10News investigation later revealed that Davenport was texting a known prostitute prior to the accident.