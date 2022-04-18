x
Bridge demolition to impact traffic at Alcoa Highway-Gov. John Sevier Highway intersection

TDOT said crews will take down an overpass at the intersection. Detours are expected to be imposed Friday night and lifted Saturday morning.
Credit: Submitted
Bridge at Alcoa Highway and Gov. John Sevier Highway to be demolished overnight Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday night and early Saturday will be a bit of an adventure if you're driving in the area of Alcoa Highway and Gov. John Sevier Highway.

As part of the overhaul of Alcoa Highway, the state plans to close the intersection starting at 10 p.m. Friday. It's expected to be closed through the night until Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Credit: TDOT
Vision for reconfigured intersection of Alcoa Highway and Gov. John Sevier Highway

The bridge where the two roads meet is being demolished to make way for a reconfigured meeting point.

Drivers on Gov. John Sevier Highway who want to go south on Alcoa Highway will be diverted. They'll have to detour onto northbound Alcoa Highway to Maloney Road.

Credit: Submitted
Upcoming work at Alcoa Highway and Gov. John Sevier Highway

From there they'll cross on the newly built bridge to get to southbound Alcoa Highway.

If you're on Alcoa Highway heading south and you want to get to Gov. John Sevier Highway, you'll have to drive down to Topside Road and head east to Maryville Pike. You'll head north on Maryville Pike until you reach John Sevier.

Credit: TDOT
TDOT map of planned work, traffic reroute.

TDOT anticipates the Alcoa Highway/Gov. John Sevier Highway area will be closed until 8 a.m. Saturday for the overpass demolition.

While workers are present taking down the bridge, drivers are asked to use extra caution. Expect law enforcement to be on hand as well to help ensure safety.

