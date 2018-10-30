A Newport Police detective received a call and some text messages from a suspect asking for drugs over the weekend, according to an incident report.

The report states Terry E. Kirkpatrick, 40, called Detective Derrick Webb on Saturday, Oct. 27 and reportedly asked to buy drugs. A short time later, Kirkpatrick allegedly started to text Detective Webb stating he had "$50, do me right".

Kirkpatrick then told him to meet him at the City Park Grocery and to "bring 40 green and one dro", according to the incident report. He said he was driving his "S10 with a camper top silly" and shortly before Detective Webb arrived, he texted him again asking to switch up the location.

"can we meet near you cause the Po Po just went by twice," Kirkpatrick reportedly sent in a text to Detective Webb.

Before meeting him, Detective Webb said he called Kirkpatrick again and said he'd be there in just a minute and Kirkpatrick replied saying "pull to the driver side of my truck because the store has camera's on the building", according to the police report.

After placing Kirkpatrick under arrest, Detective Webb said he found $50 in Kirkpatrick's pocket that was reportedly intended to buy him what he believed was $40 worth of marijuana and a hydrocodone pill.

Kirkpatrick was charged with attempt to commit felony of drugs.

According to the incident report, another man, Dwayne Jenkins, was also in the vehicle with Kirkpatrick. Jenkins had an active failure to appear warrant so he was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail.

